Customs seizes gold worth Rs 41.63 lakhs at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Customs department on Tuesday seized 807 grams of gold valued at Rs 41.63 lakhs from the Chennai airport.

The passengers from whom the gold was seized arrived here from Dubai.

"807 grams of gold valued at Rs 41.63 lakhs, 200 cigarettes cartons and 4 drones valued at Rs 6.17 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 4 passengers arriving from Dubai," the Chennai Air Customs tweeted.



"Total seizure values at Rs 47.8 lakhs", the tweet added.

On December 21, three specimens of canine teeth belonging to the genus 'Panthera', along with ash-like powder, were recovered from an Emirates flight from Dubai at Chennai Airport.

According to the Chennai Air Customs, the contraband was concealed in the hollow pipe of a seat of the aircraft.

On December 1, gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakhs in total were seized at Chennai International Airport, according to the Chennai Customs Department. (ANI)

