Customs seizes gold worth Rs 48 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Customs department has seized 951.65 grams of gold worth Rs 48,85,562 at Kochi airport in three instances.

In the first instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, intercepted a passenger through green channel coming from Kuwait to Kochi on flight J9-405.

During the examination of the said passenger, five crude gold chains and two gold bangles totally weighing 700.85 g, having a purity of 24 carats, which were concealed by wearing in the body were recovered and seized.

The value of the gold is Rs 36,01,795.

The accused is a woman who is a native of the Kollam district.

Further proceedings in this regard are under process.

In the second instance, on the basis of APIS profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, intercepted a passenger at green channel coming from Dubai to Kochi on flight IX-434.

During the examination of the said passenger, three gold cut pieces totally weighing 125.45 grams, having a purity of 24 carats, which were ingeniously concealed inside the juice bottle and inside the mouth of the passenger were recovered and seized.





The value of the gold is Rs 6,44,710.

The accused has been identified as Abdulla, a native of the Kasargode district.

Further proceedings in this regard are under process.

In the third instance, on the basis of APIS profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, intercepted a passenger at green Chanel coming from Dubai to Cochin International Airport on flight IX-434.

During the examination of the said passenger, three nos of gold cut pieces totally weighing 125.35 g, having a purity of 24 carats, which were ingeniously concealed inside the juice bottle and inside the mouth of the passenger were recovered and seized.

The value of the gold is Rs 6,39,057.

The accused has been identified as Aboobacker, a native of the Kasargode district.

Further proceedings in this regard are in process. (ANI)

