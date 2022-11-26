Customs seizes gold worth Rs 94 lakhs at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized gold of 2219.94 grams worth Rs 94 lakhs at Kochi airport on Saturday and intercepted two passengers.

In one instance, AIU seized 1155.88 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakhs on the basis of profiling done by the AIU batch. The officers of Kochi AIU batch intercepted a passenger, identified as Shihab, a native of the Alappuzha district coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport by flight IX 434.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.



AIU officers intercepted another passenger, identified as Jamsudeen, a native of Koduvally in Kozhikode district coming from Kuwait at Kochi Airport.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1064.06 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The gold is worth Rs 47 lakhs. Further investigations are going on. (ANI)

