Customs seizes gold worth Rs 97 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized a total of 2,216.07 grams of gold worth Rs 97.5 lakh at Kochi airport in two instances, said an official statement on Tuesday.

In the first instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Jeddah to Kochi by flight J9 212/J9 405 via Kuwait was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form, weighing 1059.55 grams concealed inside his body, were recovered and seized.



According to Customs Department, the value of the seized gold was Rs 48 lakh.

In the second instance, on the basis of profiling done by the Customs officials, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight IX434 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1156.52 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The value of the seized gold was Rs 49.5 lakh.

Further investigation in both cases is in progress. (ANI)

