Customs sleuths seize narcotics worth Rs 100 crore at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs seized heroin and cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at Rs 100 crores from a passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines, said officials on Friday.

"On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth Rs 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger has been arrested," the official statement reads.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

