Customs to expedite clearances for import of necessary COVID-19 consignments

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As India's healthcare infrastructure crumbles under the weight of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, the Customs Department is all set to expedite clearances for the import of consignments relating to the pandemic.

"It is imperative that import of critical raw material, life-saving drugs, etc reach the intended users/benefit in time for an effective fight against the pandemic," a letter signed by the Deputy Secretary of Customs read.

It was further requested that all Customs formations be sensitised of the urgency of the matter and be directed to give high priority for Customs clearance of import goods relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including oxygen-related equipment.



Earlier on Tuesday, the import of Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), injections and specific inputs were made import duty-free till October 31.

The ministry of finance shared a notification that said that the central government has exempted Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in the manufacture of Remdesivir -- subject to the condition that the importer follows the procedure set out in the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Rules, 2017 -- and Injection Remdesivir from the whole of the duty of customs leviable on their import into India.

The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals across the country, especially in the national capital, have repeatedly flagged acute shortages in oxygen supply.

As many as 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the official data issued by the union health ministry, the country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to it so far. (ANI)

