Cuttack: Artist makes smoke portrait of Lionel Messi with World Cup

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): A Cuttack-based smoke artist, named Deepak Biswal, has made a portrait of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi with the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "My smoke portrait is dedicated to Messi and his wonderful team."

"After Argentina won the FIFA World Cup against France on Sunday, I made a portrait of the God of Football Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy," he added.



"After 36 years of struggle, Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. Messi made his followers happy as his dream of holding aloft the trophy came true," he further said.





On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final, in what may be the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour bestowed on the best player at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi was in sizzling form throughout the entire tournament, aggregating seven goals, one less than France striker Kylian Mbappe who netted eight and won the Golden Boot.

Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all at the showpiece event. (ANI)

