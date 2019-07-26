Cuttack: Psychopath killer could be responsible for 3 murders in last 48 hours, says police

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Three murders have been committed allegedly by the same person who could be a psychopath killer, said police.

"In the last 48 hours, 3 murder cases have taken place in Cuttack. After seeing the pattern of the murders, we are guessing that the crimes have been committed by the same person. The victims are all homeless people," said Commissioner of Police Cuttak, Satyajit Mohanty while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

"Most likely there is no motive behind these murders. All these circumstances point towards a psychopath killer," he said.

It's dangerous as the person is yet to be arrested. Keeping this in mind, we have taken precautions in the city," he added. (ANI)

