CWC forecasts inflow for Idukki Dam from Aug 4 to 5

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday issued inflow forecast for Idukki Dam of 500 cumec, during the period of August 4 and 5 this year.

"Idukki Dam on River Periyar (Idukki District) is likely to get an average inflow of 500 cumec (17657 cusec) during the period 11 am on August 4, 2020 to 8 am on August 5, 2020 and is likely to be steady," CWC said in a statement.

Present Level at Idukki at 10 am today was 713.50 (2340.89 feet) Full Reservoir Level: 732.43 m (2403 feet), it said. (ANI)

