CWC meeting on Jan 22, likely to decide date of election for new party chief

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on January 22 to discuss the political developments and decide the schedule of party's organisational elections.

Sources said that the date of the election for the post of party president is likely to be decided at the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body.



The meeting, to be held through video conferencing, is being held a week before the start of the budget session of parliament and is expected to discuss the issues that the party will raise during the session.

The meeting is expected to discuss the farmers' agitation and the alleged 'leaked chats'. It is likely to pass a resolution on farmers agitation against new farm laws.

The Central Election Authority of Congress has submitted a note to interim party president Sonia Gandhi that they are ready for the elections. The CWC meeting has been called after this.

A group of 23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and "full-time" active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC.

The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months. (ANI)

