CWC passes resolution on farmers' protest, calls for repeal of three 'objectionable' laws

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Attacking the Central government for 'deceiving and hoodwinking' the farmers, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution on Friday which stated that there is only one demand of India's farmers -- "repeal the three objectionable laws."

"There is only one demand of India's farmers and farm labourers -- repeal the three objectionable laws. But the Government continues to side-step, malign, deceive and hoodwink the farmers by attempting to tire out, intimidate and divide the farmers. Let the BJP Government understand one unequivocal truth - India's farmers shall neither bow down nor be cowed down," Congress said in a statement.

"CWC notes that these three laws impinge upon the Constitutional rights of States and constitute the first step in dismantling the three pillars of the edifice of Food Security built up over the past decades--MSP, Public Procurement and PDS," the statement further said.

This comes amid the 11th round of talks between the Central government and farmers' unions over the new agricultural laws that has led to the over month-long agitation at Delhi's border areas.

A resolution was also passed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into WhatsApp chat leak allegedly between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta. The purported WhatsApp conversations are part of the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in the court in the TRP case.

Expressing concern over the recent leaks, Congress said, "The CWC demands a time-bound investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to enquire into the breach of national security, violations of the Official Secrets Act and the role of the persons involved. Ultimately, those who are guilty of treasonous behaviour must be brought before the law and punished."

Furthermore, Congress also thanked the scientific community for their role in developing the COVID-19 vaccines and appealed to the people of the country to come forward for vaccination. (ANI)