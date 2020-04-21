CWC to meet on Thursday to discuss issues related to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet here on Thursday through video conferencing to discuss the threat posed by COVID-19 and lockdown situation in the country, party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Monday.

All CWC Members, Permanent and Special invitees, CMs of Congress-ruled states will take part in the meeting, Venugopal said.

This is the second CWC Meet on COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on April 2, CWC held a similar meeting through video conferencing to discuss the situation arising due to the threat posed by COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the disease.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

