CWC unanimous to make Rahul Gandhi Congress chief: Meira Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Senior Congress party leader Meira Kumar said on Saturday that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously decided that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief.

"Talks were held in the CWC about Rahul Gandhi becoming the president of the party and everyone unanimously said his name," Kumar told ANI.

The remarks of the senior Congress leader came after the meet of the party's supreme body, the CWC, concluded in the national capital earlier today.

"Discussions were held regarding Congress party's strategy for upcoming polls. The country's border is not secure, inflation is high, the communal atmosphere is being disturbed... The atmosphere of the country is worrying and there was talk on what strategy will the Congress party adopt in this regard," she added.

The party's poor performance in various subsequent assembly elections has led to a group of leaders, including the party veterans, called G-23, questioning the leadership.

"No discussions were held regarding G-23," Meira Kumar told ANI.

The growing chorus, urging Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief, came as his mother Sonia Gandhi underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" while reacting to the criticism by G-23 leaders. (ANI)