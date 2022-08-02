CWG 2022: Parents of silver medal winner Shushila Devi narrate their anxious moments

Imphal East (Manipur) [India], August 2 (ANI): The parents of Indian Judoka Shushila Devi who won a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, expressed happiness over her achievement while also stating that she would have bagged a gold medal had she not been injured during her practice session.

Shushila clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. She suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2 and had to settle for a silver medal.

The parents of the Indian Judoka narrated the anxious moments that they underwent when their daughter was about to go for the competition.

Shushila's mother, Likmabam Chaobi, while speaking to ANI said that they could not sleep the entire night before her game.



"We have been waiting this day after she went for her play. We were so anxious that we could not have meals properly. We felt restless. We haven't slept since yesterday," she said.

The mother said that they were hoping for her daughter to bag a gold medal this time after she missed it in the Olympics, however, they were happy with the silver medal as well.

"We were hoping that she would bag a gold medal after she missed out in the Olympics. We wanted her to get gold. Her hard work paid off," she said.

"She got injured and stitches in between her toes while practising, because of which we were a bit nervous. However, we are happy with the silver medal," Shushila's mother added.



Meanwhile, the Judoka's father, Likmabam Manihar said that his daughter winning the medal shows that her hard work has borne fruit.



"I feel very happy in my heart. Getting a medal shows that she has born the fruit of her hard effort," he said.

He added that they felt bad after she missed the gold medal, however, they are happy settling with silver.

Meanwhile, after clinching a silver medal on Monday, Shushila Devi said that her next focus is on Asian Games and she dedicated her medal to the country.

"I wanted to win gold but could not win it. I ignored my leg injury and focused on my game. I dedicate this medal to our country's people and Judo India. Next, I will focus on Asian Games," Shushila Devi told ANI.

The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep.

Earlier in the day, Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final.

Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final on Monday. (ANI)

