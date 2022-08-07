CWG 2022: President Murmu congratulates para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel on clinching gold medal

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Urging people to draw inspiration, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday morning congratulated Indian para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel on clinching gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in UK's Birmingham.

"Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medallist, Bhavina Patel, has made India proud again. Congratulations Bhavina for winning gold in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. You epitomise the triumph of spirit over obstacles. People should draw inspiration from your example," tweeted the office of the Rashtrapati Bhavan today morning.

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.



Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth of Nations that is currently taking place in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

After a rich medal haul on day 8, India won 14 more medals on day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. And the medal winners on Saturday were -- Priyanka Goswami (athletics, silver), Avinash Sable (athletics, silver), men's lawn bowls team (men's fours, silver), Jaismine Lamboria (boxing, bronze), Pooja Gehlot (wrestling, bronze), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling, gold), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling, gold), Naveen Sihag (wrestling, gold), Pooja Sihag (wrestling, bronze), Deepak Nehra (wrestling, bronze), Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing, bronze), Sonalben Manubhai Patel (para table tennis, bronze), Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (para table tennis, gold) and Rohit Tokas (boxing, bronze). Also, more medals have been confirmed in boxing and table tennis. (ANI)

