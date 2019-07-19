Representative Image
CWG: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.43 crore of firm entrusted to upgrade street lights

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:05 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.43 crore of a firm hired to upgrade streetlights during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the national capital, the investigative agency said on Friday.
The probe agency, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), issued a provisional order for attachment of an industrial plot in Haryana's Roz-ka-Meo Industrial Area, Mewat and fixed deposits worth Rs 59.63 lakh in the name of Sweka Power Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd.
Earlier this month, ED had issued a similar order attaching properties worth Rs 94.24 lakh of a company that was allegedly involved in the renovation of two stadiums in Delhi.
ED issued the latest order, totalling Rs 1.43 crore on the basis of chargesheet filed by CBI against D.K. Sugan the then Superintendent Engineer, O.P. Mahla the then Executive Engineer and the firm's directors namely Jasminder Pal Singh and Tejinder Pal Singh.
ED in a statement had said, "They were charged for fraud and criminal conspiracy in the award of a tender to SPEPL for up-gradation of street lighting in Delhi during the Commonwealth Games by MCD and thereby causing wrongful loss to the government of India to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore."
The CWG was marred by allegations of blatant corruption in creation of infrastructure and procurement of items. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:40 IST

