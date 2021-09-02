Cyber criminals arrested from Jharkhand's Jamtara involved in 1624 fraud incidents: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The 14 cyber fraudsters arrested from Jharkhand's Jamtara are associated with carrying out 1,624 online fraud incidents that are reported across 27 states, Delhi Police on Wednesday informed.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, they have cheated people in the name of home delivery by prominent restaurants and running advertisements on social media.

"When clicked, the Ads take victims to a fake site containing fraudster's number for taking calls. To induce potential victims, the Ads offer Buy One Get One Free offer. Ad campaigns of fake Customer Care sites of Banks, online shopping portals, Payment applications, Courier Service companies, Gas Agencies, etc," the statement informed.

"Anyone looking for customer care number will come across these fake sites and call on displayed numbers. They then ask to install remote access apps. Using this, the fraudster sees the victims' screen. Then they ask the victim to make a token payment and capture card details and siphon out funds," it added.

Police said, they have also cheated people by impersonating government officials managing welfare schemes, and fraudulently inducing victims to make UPI transactions in the belief of getting welfare benefits. (ANI)