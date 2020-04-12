Cyberabad cops donate blood for thalassemia patients

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a bid to help thalassemia patients, Cyberabad Police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted the blood donation drive at Indian Red Cross Society, Adikmet, Vidyanagar on Sunday.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula, ADCP Manikraj, CTC Doctor Sukumar donated the blood for thalassemia patients, particularly children, who require a regular blood transfusion at least twice a month.

VC Sajjanar said that citizens who intend to donate blood should contact to Cyberabad COVID-19 Control Room numbers - 9490617440 or 9490617431. Police vehicles will pick up the donor from their home, he said.

Indian Red Cross Society Medical Officer Picchi Reddy thanked CP for the efforts to help out the needy patients during the time of crisis. (ANI)

