Cyberabad Police claim to have rescued 300 children in July

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Cyberabad Police have claimed to rescue 300 children employed as child labour in the month of July alone.

Under the operation Muskaan-V, it rescued 267 boys and 33 girls from child labour, begging, rag picking and runaway.

"From 1 July 2019 to 18 July 2019, 282 children (251 boys, 31 girls) were sent to shelter homes and 18 children (16 boys and 2 girls) were handed over to their parents. Out of the 300 rescued children, 169 (161 boys, 8 girls) belong to other States," informed Cyberabad Police.

The Police informed that 137 cases have been registered regarding the same.

"The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and sent to various shelter homes. The children in the shelter homes are being sent to school," said the police. (ANI)

