Cyberabad Police launches new clues team, fingerprint unit vehicles for better conviction rate

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Cyberabad Police on Friday launched nine divisional level clues team and three fingerprint units here.

VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad also flagged off 12 clues team, fingerprint unit vehicles along with equipment at Cyberabad CP Office in the presence of senior police officials.

"For improving the quality in the collection of scientific clues from the scene of offence and to reach there faster in order to preserve and collect the crucial clues which will aid in scientific investigation thereby conviction. The clues team and fingerprint teams will play a crucial role in the scientific investigation and also better conviction rates in the future."



Previously, three zonal clues team were functioning in Cyberabad Commissionerate Limits i.e., (Madhapur Zone, Balanagar Zone, and Shamshabad Zone). Nine Divisional level clues team are established in Cyberabad Commissionerate i.e., (Madhapur Division, Miyapur Division, Kukatpally Division, Pet-Basheerabad Division, Balanagar Division, Shamshabad Division, Rajendranagar Division, Chevella Division, and Shadnagar Division).

One fingerprint unit was already functioning in the entire Cyberabad. Now it has been increased to three fingerprint units, according to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

"Each clues team consists of four crime scene officers who are forensic experts, two photographer cum videographers, and two drivers who work 24/7 in 12-hour shifts. Each fingerprint unit consists of one fingerprint expert, four police constables trained in fingerprint lifting, and other works related to it and two drivers who will be working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts," said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

"All the clues team works under concerned Sub-divisional ACPs and all fingerprint units work under concerned zonal wise DCPs. The equipment providing for nine clues team are crime scene cordoning kit, digital camera, general crime scene kit, body fluid collection kit, computer, printer, etc," he added. (ANI)

