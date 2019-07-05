Cyberstalker arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly uploading photos of several women on pornography websites and demanding ransom to delete them.

The accused, identified as Padi Vinod Kumar, belongs to Visakhapatnam.

According to police, a woman approached them stating that after her photos were uploaded on various social media platforms, porn and dating apps, an unknown person, claiming to be a security engineer at a multi-national company, offered to delete them on payment of Rs 10,000 per month.

"After paying the amount for four months, she realised his credential was not genuine and stopped paying. Thereafter, her photos were uploaded again along with her phone number. As her phone number was also uploaded, she was flooded with calls," the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 66 of the Information and Technology Act in the cyber crime police station.

The police said that Kumar used to gather phone numbers and photos of women from various social media platforms. (ANI)

