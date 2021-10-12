Cycle rally organised in Agartala to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 12 (ANI): As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's independence, a cycle rally was organised in Agartala on Monday.

The rally, aimed at popularising cycling and creating awareness about its benefits, was organised jointly by BSNL and Agartala Cycloholics Foundation.



The rally was flagged off by BSNL Tripura General Manager Mukesh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, "The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, so, the department of telecommunication has asked all the operators to take part in the cycle rally."



Founder of Agartala Cycloholics Foundation Gopesh Debnath urged the government and authorities to motivate people to adopt cycles as their means of transport.



The rally started from the main gate of the Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala and went through the streets of the capital city.

A large number of cyclists of all age groups took part in the rally.



"Cycling gives you holistic independence, independence from parking issues, independence from bad health, etc. That is the message we are carrying through this rally. I request the state and central authorities to make the cycle lanes for the safety of riders," said Satyam Singh, a participant. (ANI)

