Cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass will reach destination tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Cyclists from the Indian Army and Air Force would be reaching their destination tomorrow, July 26. They will culminate their rally at Kargil War Memorial in Dras, as a tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil War.

Commemorating India's 75 years of Independence, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force joined hands to conduct a landmark cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass which commenced on July 2.

Despite facing tough terrains and low oxygen levels, their preparation and training helped them surmount these challenges.



The expedition cycled its way through Punjab before entering Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The team comprising of 20 soldiers and air warriors is led by two lady officers of the Army and Air Force.

The expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General M U Nair and Air Marshal R Radhish from National War Memorial, New Delhi. The cyclists are covering 1600 km in 24 days.

The broader aim of the expedition was also to interact with school children at various stages en route and motivate them to join Indian Armed Forces.

The team of cyclists is being led by Major Srishti Sharma who is a second-generation officer and spearheading the team from Indian Air Force is Squadron Leader Maneka. (ANI)

