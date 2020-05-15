Cyclone Amphan: 12 districts in Odisha on alert

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Odisha government has put 12 districts on alert as a precautionary measure after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday.

While reviewing the State's preparedness with senior officials and Collectors, Tripathy asked them to be prepared for any situation and to make all necessary arrangements also keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Talking to mediapersons, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said: "At present there is no clear indication about the path of the Cyclonic Storm, but as per the IMDs alert, State government has taken all necessary steps to deal with the Cyclonic situation. 12 districts have been put on alert, as a precautionary measure and Collectors have been asked to be prepared for shifting people to safe places if a situation arises."

"All coastal district Collectors especially North Odisha Collectors have been asked to closely monitor the situation due to the COVID-19 situation. Many multi-purpose cyclone shelters are being used as quarantine centres so collectors have asked to identify alternative buildings to be used as cyclone shelters if needed," Jena added.

According to an official release, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire service have been asked to be prepared. Their deployment will be decided after an indication about the clear path of the Cyclonic storm. (ANI)

