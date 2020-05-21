New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said.
Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by India Meteorological Department and advance deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) facilitated in the evacuation of about five lakh people in West Bengal and about two lakh in Odisha, the government informed.
This has resulted in minimal loss of human lives, considering the fact that the intensity of the Amphan was next only to that of the super cyclone that struck Odisha in 1999 causing large scale devastation, it added.
NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work especially in Kolkata. Food Corporation of India will ensure adequate availability of food grains, especially rice, to West Bengal so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance, it said.
West Bengal informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power, and telecommunication facilities in cyclone-affected areas. While Odisha informed that damages have been mainly limited to agriculture.
Reviewing rescue and restoration efforts, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba directed that officers of Central Ministries/Agencies should remain in close touch with Odisha and West Bengal state governments and provide all required assistance expeditiously.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be sending teams to carry out early assessment of damages and submit a report. Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha participated in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting through video conference. (ANI)
Cyclone Amphan: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews situation in Odisha, West Bengal
ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 13:01 IST
New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said.