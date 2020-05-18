Cyclone Amphan: 'Cyclone warning cage no 2' hoisted in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 (ANI): Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage number 2' at Pamban bridge, in view of very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

Around 50 boats of fishermen have been damaged in Rameswaram following the thunderstorm and rainfall which hit parts of the state last night.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from cyclone Amphan. (ANI)