Cyclone Amphan: 'Massive challenge' for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Thursday said that it is a "massive challenge" for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19.

"But our teams were semi-prepared for cyclone Amphan as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that roads clearance process has picked up the pace and has been completed in some localities.

"It will take some time to restore electricity and telecom services in affected areas which will need the assistance of technicians, and we are ready to help them wherever required," Pradhan said.

He also informed four more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from other parts of India as requested by the Chief Secretary of West Bengal for restoration work.

SN Pradhan also shared on Twitter photographs of restoration work by NDRF personnel at various locations in West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

Two persons were killed and 5,500 houses damaged in North 24 Parganas as cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and left a trail of destruction in the state. Two persons sustained severe injuries.

Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are underway after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit West Bengal on Wednesday. (ANI)