Cyclone Amphan: Naveen Patnaik speaks to Mamata Banerjee, offers support

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and offered all possible support to the state in view of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over telephone and enquired about the intensity of damage due to cyclone Amphan. Chief Minister assured all possible support to West Bengal in terms of personnel and materials to overcome this critical situation," Odisha CMO stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

Patnaik on Thursday took an aerial survey of districts that were affected by the cyclone in the state.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected districts on Thursday afternoon. He expressed deep concern at the extensive damages especially to that of standing crops in those districts due to cyclone," read an official statement issued by the CM's office.

The CM has ordered the repair of damaged infrastructure and early restoration of normalcy in those districts.

"The power supply in areas under Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) will be restored in the next 24 hours and areas under North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) in 72 hours. The manpower and material have been mobilised for restoration on a war footing," the CMO said.

The cyclone Amphan has affected 89 blocks of the state and 44 lakh people. (ANI)

