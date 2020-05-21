Cyclone Amphan: Normalcy returns to Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Normalcy has returned to Patrapada area of Balasore district on Thursday after cyclone Amphan moved away from the area.

Many people stepped out of their houses to buy essentials. Fruit and vegetable vendors were seen selling products on the streets.

"The administration had asked us not to venture out due to the super cyclone Amphan. After two days, we have opened our shops today. We face a lot of difficulties as we reside in coastal area," said Surjit, a fruit vendor while speaking to ANI.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday. (ANI)