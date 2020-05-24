Cyclone Amphan: Power restoration work in full swing in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): The District Administration of Bhadrak on Sunday conducted power restoration work at Basudebpur and Chandbali, the worst affected areas by cyclone Amhpan.

As per Gyana Ranjan Das, District Magistrate, Bhadrak, Basudebpur and Chandbali were worst affected by the cyclone.

"Electric poles repairing work in the city areas is 90 per cent completed. Fireteams cleaned the roads and removed the fallen trees. So, they were sent to West Bengal to help in restoration work there," said Das.



The District Magistrate said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had talks with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee regarding sending the teams. Around 300 fire personal have been sent to West Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan has affected over 44.45 lakh people in 9,833 villages and 22 urban bodies in Odisha, while no confirmed case of human casualty has been reported so far in the State.

Ten districts of Odisha -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, and Puri -- have been affected by the cyclone.

