Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to kin of victims, offers assistance to Bengal, Odisha

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended condolences to the families of victims, who lost their lives due to the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP prayed for the recovery of those who sustained injuries in the aftermath of cyclone and offered his support to the "brave people" of both the states.

"The widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha is disturbing. My condolences to the families of those who have perished and I pray the injured make a speedy recovery. I offer my support to the brave people of these two states in this time of crisis," he tweeted.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.

He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Rs 1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected in cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state.

She had also urged the Prime Minister to visit the state. She has announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

