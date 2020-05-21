Cyclone Amphan: Road clearance, restoration work underway in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are underway after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit West Bengal on Wednesday.

"Severe cyclonic storm Amphan over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 30 kmph during the past six hours. Very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next three hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan on Thursday shared on Twitter photographs of restoration work by NDRF personnel at various locations in West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

Two persons were killed and 5,500 houses damaged in North 24 Parganas as cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and left a trail of destruction in the state. Two persons sustained severe injuries. (ANI)