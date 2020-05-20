Cyclone Amphan: Uprooted trees block roads in Odisha's Bhadrak district

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): Many trees were uprooted in Bhadrak on Wednesday after strong winds and rainfall battered the district as cyclone Amphan advanced towards the Indian coast.

In the morning, the fallen trees blocked the roads for a few hours causing traffic snarls in several parts of the district.

The fire service team was seen clearing a blocked road near R&B Office Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities and emergency service personnel.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall today between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh.

Other districts of Odisha are also going to witness rainfall and strong winds today due to the cyclone.

As many 1,704 shelter camps have been set up in anticipation of the cyclone in the state.

As per the latest update issued by the IMD, the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm lay centred over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 125 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 390 km south-southwest of Digha and 540 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. (ANI)

