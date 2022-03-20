Cyclone Asani to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], March 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that cyclone Asani is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

In a tweet today by the weather agency, it read, "At 1130 hours IST of today, Depression over southeast of Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay centred near 10.4°N/92.8°E, about 140 km north of Car Nicobar, 140 km south of Port Blair. To move nearly northwards along and off A & N Islands, intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours."

Indian Coast Guard ships have been shepherding the fishermen out at sea and issuing weather warnings on Sunday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Cyclone Asani.

India Meteorological Department today informed that the low-pressure area in South East of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by March 21.



Ministry of Home Affairs, in its official statement about two days ago had informed that one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed in Port Blair and that additional teams are ready and will be airlifted if required.

Andaman and Nicobar Administration is ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect population and restoration of infrastructure, the Ministry informed.

Further, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped. Fishermen have been advised to return from sea. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard on stand by. Central Ministries ready with assistance if required, Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Union Home Secretary has directed Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with Andaman and Nicobar Administration, the official said.

This year's first cyclone is set to develop in the Bay of Bengal around March 21, the IMD notified. (ANI)

