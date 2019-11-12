Representative Image
Representative Image

Cyclone Bulbul: NCMC meets to review relief, restoration work in Odisha, WB

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) was on Monday held to review the relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Bulbul over West Bengal and Odisha.
The meeting was held at the Cabinet Secretariat in the national capital.
A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that West Bengal reported seven human casualties, damages to about 1 lakh houses and standing crops.
"While no human casualty was reported from Odisha, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakh hectares. Power and water supply have been restored barring a few areas where services are expected to be resumed by tomorrow evening," the statement informed.
It stated that the NCMC assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.
Central teams would be visiting the affected areas in both states within this week to take stock of the damages. Both the states indicated that they are carrying out a detailed assessment after which they may seek specific central assistance if required.
"It may be recalled that IMD had provided regular and timely alerts on a sustained basis about the Cyclone to the States. Concerned Central agencies including NDRF, Coast Guard etc have been fully involved in rescue and relief operations," the MHA said in its statement.
Senior officers of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health and Family Welfare, NDRF, NDMA attended the meeting.
Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha too participated in the meeting through Video Conference.
Extensive damage to Sunderbans forests has been reported and a detailed assessment is being done, West Bengal's Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence had said.
The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul had wreaked havoc in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas region on Sunday.
Due to the speedy winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:38 IST

MHA commutes death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana; informs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The orders have been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.

Read More
iocl