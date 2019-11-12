Cyclone Bulbul weakened into a depression, says IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The deep depression weakened into a depression over southeast Bangladesh and adjoining south Tripura at 05:30 am on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It will weaken into a low during the next six hours, IMD stated in its latest update over cyclone 'Bulbul'.

The deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood lay centred at 5:30 pm on Sunday about 170 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park.

Electricity and piped water supply services in Odisha, which were affected by severe cyclone Bulbul, are expected to be completely restored in several districts of Odisha by November 12, Office of the Special Relief Commissioner said on Sunday. (ANI)