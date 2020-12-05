Cyclone Burevi causes rain in Thoothukudi district, waterlogging at Govt Hospital entrance

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): As Cyclone Burevi continues to hover over the Gulf of Mannar, there has been heavy rain over Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, resulting in waterlogging at several places, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.

The area outside the hospital has been covered in rainwater, and patients and other visitors waded through rainwater pools up to their ankles.

Locals say that this is a recurring problem and the authorities should drain the water in the area as soon as possible.



"The hospital entrance looks like this every time it rains. Patients and ambulances can't come in this way. All this water will take at least two to three weeks to drain. The authorities should manage the drainage here because people are struggling," said Sundhar, a local resident in the area.

Another resident, Kamalam, said that the rainwater mixes with sewage, thus increasing pollution and more mosquitoes breed.

"Rainwater outside my residence mixes with drainage water. The smell is very foul and more mosquitoes are bred. The situation in the government hospital is also the same. I request the government to find a permanent solution," she said.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department informed that cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours.

"The depression is likely to remain in the same state over the region and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours," the IMD added. (ANI)

