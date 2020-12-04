Cyclone Burevi: Kerala CM hold high-level meeting with representatives of armed forces, NDRF, others

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): In the wake of a high alert issued for Cyclone Burevi, a high-level meeting was held with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

In the meeting, the situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated, Kerala Chief Minister informed.

"As IMD alerted the state, Kerala took all necessary precautions including a complete ban on fishing. District Collectors are making all preventive efforts. 2891 relief camps opened. A 24-hour control room with helpline numbers have been started," said Vijayan.

The Centre has been apprised about the preparations taken by the state, he added.



"Today morning I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He offered all help from the Centre. All efforts taken by the state was convened to him," said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended till 12 pm tomorrow, in the wake of cyclone-burevi">cyclone Burevi. Tuticorin airport will be closed on Friday.

On the other hand, the government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi, as per an official order.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Puducherry on December 3 and 4.

Burevi would move nearly westwards across Pamban area and it would then move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during December 3 night and December 4 early morning as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph, the weather department said. (ANI)

