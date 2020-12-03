Cyclone Burevi lays centered over Gulf of Mannar, to move across Pamban soon

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over north Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards and centered over Gulf of Mannar, which is about 40 km west-northwest of Mannar, 40 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari, the India Meteorological Department informed on Thursday.

The associated wind speed is about 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Burevi would move nearly westwards across Pamban area and it would then move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during December 3 night and December 4 early morning as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph, the IMD said.

The cyclonic storm would continue to impact Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of south Tamilnadu and adjoining districts of south Kerala till early hours of December 4.



Heavy to very heavy rainfalls are expected over south Tamil Nadu -- Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai and Sivagangai districts and over south Kerala -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Alappuzah on December 3. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala on December 3, isolated heavy rainfall on December 4.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 3 and 5.

The weather agency further said that damage is expected over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala's Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah. These damages include damage to thatched huts, power and communication lines, paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards, among others.

Following the suspension of fishing operation during December 3 and 5 over various areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast on December 3 and over Lakshadweep-Maldives adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 5. (ANI)

