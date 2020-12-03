Cyclone Burevi likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, emerge into Gulf of Mannar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): cyclone-burevi">Cyclone Burevi is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on Thursday morning, said Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

As many as eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of cyclone-burevi">Cyclone Burevi, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Moreover, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

According to the Chief Minister, "In view of cyclone-burevi">Cyclone Burevi, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps. 2,489 other camps have been identified. Eight NDRF teams have reached the state. The Air Force and the Navy are ready for rescue and relief operations."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Vijayan.



The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of cyclone-burevi">Cyclone Burevi.

The NDRF is well prepared ahead of cyclone-burevi">Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said today.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 1730 hours of IST of today over southwest Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

