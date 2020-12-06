Cyclone Burevi: Parts of Thoothukudi witness waterlogging following rains

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, on Saturday.

"We have engaged 141 motor pumps and 12 sullage tankers through Thoothukudi Corporation to pump out the water," said Senthil Raj, District Collector.

Earlier yesterday, waterlogging was also witnessed at various places here, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.



The area outside the hospital was covered in rainwater, and patients and other visitors waded through rainwater pools up to their ankles.

Locals said that this is a recurring problem and the authorities should drain the water in the area as soon as possible.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours. (ANI)

