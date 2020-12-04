Cyclone Burevi stationary over Ramanathapuram, IMD issues no.3 hazard warning at Pamban port

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): No changes were reported in the position of cyclone Burevi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district for the last three hours as of 7 am on Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast.

"The Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remains

practically stationary during past three hours and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of 04th December over Gulf of Mannar near Lat. 9.1°N and Long. 78.6°E close to Ramanathapuram District coast, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban and 160 km northeast of Kanniyakumari," IMD said.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in several places under the deep depression, including Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Puducherry and neighbouring areas during the next six hours

As per a statement from the IMD, the depression is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and the adjoining Thoothukudi district in the next six hours with a wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

It is very likely to weaken further into a depression at the wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during the next 24 hours.



A yellow alert has been issued in 10 districts across Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The same was issued for tomorrow for seven districts.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission reported rising flood levels at Periya in Venganur in Cuddalore District, upstream of the Wellington Dam.

Localised flooding of roadside settlements, low lying areas and short-term disruption to electricity, roads, etc are to be expected.

The IMD has suggested effective regulation of traffic and restrict the movement of the public.

Diving and disaster relief teams from the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force continue to be on standby to render necessary support to the administration.

Two Indian Navy ships and four Indian Navy aircraft were deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief assistance and warn fishermen at the west coast of the sea.

As the cyclone crossed over Rameswaram on Thursday and rainfall ceased, authorities reported damaged boats. Two fishermen and one fisherwoman from Pamban were rescued after being stranded due to the storm. (ANI)

