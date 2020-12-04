Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram Airport suspends operations till 6 pm

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Friday suspended all operations from 10 am to 6 pm in the wake of cyclone Burevi.

Airport officials informed that nine services, including seven domestic and two international flights have been affected.

Airport operations will, however, remain open for any emergency situation.

Airlines have been advised to reschedule services, to the convenience of passengers.



Earlier in the day, a yellow alert was issued in 10 districts across Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The same was issued for tomorrow for seven districts.

As of 7 am on Friday morning, no changes were reported in the position of cyclone Burevi and continued to remain 'practically stationary' in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast.

The IMD also said that the depression was very likely to weaken further into a depression during the next 24 hours and likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and the adjoining Thoothukudi district in the next six hours. (ANI)

