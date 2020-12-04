Cyclone Burevi weakens into depression, likely to remain over Gulf of Mannar for 12 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The deep depression weakened into a depression over the Gulf of Mannar and is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while referring to cyclone Burevi on Friday.

"The Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 18 hours, weakened into a depression and lay centered at 5:30 pm today over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban. The associated wind speed is about 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph," IMD stated.

It further said the depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during next 12 hours.



IMD also warned of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 24 hours, over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe on December 4-5 and over Lakshadweep on December 5," IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while speaking to ANI said, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the influence of cyclone Burevi. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."

Fishermen were warned by the weather agency to not venture into the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Tamilnadu, north Sri Lanka and south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives area and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours," it added. (ANI)

