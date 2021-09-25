Cyclone 'Gulab': Deep depression intensifies

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that cyclone 'Gulab' has intensified on Saturday.



IMD, in a tweet, said, "The Deep Depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 25th Sep, over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal near about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur."

Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in these states, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. All the teams will be deployed by Saturday night, he added.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the state governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance with the aim to keep the loss of lives to near zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. (ANI)

