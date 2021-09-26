Cyclone Gulab: NDRF conducts mock drill of rescue, relief operations in Andhra's Kalingapatnam

Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday conducted a mock drill of rescue and relief operations in the Bandaruvanipeta village of Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam in view of 'Cyclone Gulab'.



Speaking to ANI, NDRF team commander, Sushant Kumar Behera said, "Our team has briefed the people about the preparedness. People with physical disabilities, old and children have already been sent to the cyclone shelter homes."

"Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight today. The landfall process will commence from the evening of today," tweeted the IMD.

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

