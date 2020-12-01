Cyclone: IMD asks people of southern Kerala to remain vigilant

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-Cyclone watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts predicting that weather conditions there could intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in coming hours.

"Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at 2330 hrs of 30th Nov 2020 about 590kms ESE of Trincomalee(SL). To intensify further into a Deep Depression and subsequently into a Cyclonic Storm," India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7



kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 30th November 2020 over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.8° N and Long. 86.6°E, about 590 km east southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1000 km east of Kanniyakumari (India)," IMD said.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, IMD said.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December. It is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Comorin area on 3rd December morning

and move westward towards south Tamilnadu coast," IMD said. (ANI)

