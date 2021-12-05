Cyclone Jawad: 18 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, sea at Digha turns rough

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclonic storm Jawad at the Odisha coast near Puri around noon on Sunday, 18 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal as the sea at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' over West Central Bay of Bengal, lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of December 4, near Lat 17.5 degree North, Long 85.0 degree East, about 200 kilometres south of Gopalpur. Likely to move North-North-East wards, weaken further into a Depression by morning of December 5, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of same day,"a the weather agency said.

According to the Asst Commandant of NDRF in Digha, SD Prasad, "18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and are ready for evacuations if needed. It is a matter of relief that 'Jawad' will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach today."

As per Home Ministry inputs, Cyclone shelters have already been readied and evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. It is learnt that all actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damages. (ANI)