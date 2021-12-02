Cyclone Jawad: 33 more teams to be deployed, says NDRF chief

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on cyclone-related issues on Thursday, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal informed that a total of 33 more teams are being deployed at the required places to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "PM Modi held a meeting today and he has been given the details of the cyclone situation. We are in constant contact with the state governments and assuring them of providing required NDRF teams."

"A total of 29 teams have already been deployed at the required places. Now a total of 33 teams are also being deployed to deal with the situation. All the people have been taken to safer places," the DG-NDRF added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone which is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting reviewed the preparedness of Central ministries agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)