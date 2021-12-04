Cyclone Jawad likely to hit coastal regions of Puri tomorrow, says IMD Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas on Friday informed that Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit the coastal region of Puri on Sunday.

While speaking to the media, Biswas said, "The Cyclone Jawad was observed moving northwards in the past 1 hour and will continue the same for the next 12 hours. Weakening trend in the intensity of the cyclone and expected to hit the coastal regions of Puri tomorrow and will weaken gradually."

Biswas further informed that the maximum wind speed is expected to be 75 Km/hr. "Only heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected and no storm warnings in any region. Traffic may be affected due to waterlogging. Evacuations have been done only in the low-lying and vulnerable areas along the coast," he added.



Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, People at Puri beach in Odisha were asked to vacate the area with their make-shift shops and belongings with police being deployed to expedite the process.



Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh told ANI that shelter homes have been established in the city. (ANI)

